Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 79.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.84 and its 200-day moving average is $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

