Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

NYSE FDX opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $250.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

