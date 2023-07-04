Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ECL opened at $186.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average of $162.57. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.