Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 821 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

