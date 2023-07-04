iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

