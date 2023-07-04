The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

BA stock opened at $210.92 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

