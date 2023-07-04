Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

