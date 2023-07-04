Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

