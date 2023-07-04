Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $782.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $699.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.63 and a 52 week high of $795.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

