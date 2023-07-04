W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $782.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $699.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.63 and a fifty-two week high of $795.83.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

