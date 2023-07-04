Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.13. The stock has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

