PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

