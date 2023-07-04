Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares worth $36,042,983. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.