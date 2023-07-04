LVZ Inc. Acquires 6,148 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $446.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $446.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $424.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.29. The stock has a market cap of $333.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

