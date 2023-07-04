WBH Advisory Inc. Buys New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GWW opened at $782.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $699.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.63 and a 52 week high of $795.83.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

