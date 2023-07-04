Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,985 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $66,541,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:F opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.