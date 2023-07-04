iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $446.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

