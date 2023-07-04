Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,634 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

