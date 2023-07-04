Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,490 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

