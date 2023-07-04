Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 786,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,023,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a PE ratio of 556.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

