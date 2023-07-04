Empire Financial Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

