WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEF opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.41.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
