Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $396.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $405.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

