Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $317,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $215.68 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

