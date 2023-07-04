Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Autodesk by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.05 and its 200 day moving average is $201.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.94 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

