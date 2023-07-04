Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after buying an additional 561,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after buying an additional 541,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after buying an additional 1,684,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 0.9 %

NEM stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -242.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,880. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

