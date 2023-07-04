Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $282.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

