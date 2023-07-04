Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.0 %

CAH opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.