PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

