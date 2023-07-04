Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $460.92 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $437.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,040,668 shares of company stock valued at $449,053,086. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.