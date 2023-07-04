Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Reduced by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,496 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

NYSE CHD opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.24. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

