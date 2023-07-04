Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 845 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

