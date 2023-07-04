Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 27,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

