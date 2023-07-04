Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Comcast stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

