Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.