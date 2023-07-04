Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 315.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.73 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

