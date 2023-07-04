Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

