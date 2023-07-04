Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.