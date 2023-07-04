Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $480.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.33. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

