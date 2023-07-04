Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $650.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $651.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

