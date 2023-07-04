The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

NYSE DIS opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

