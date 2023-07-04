Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,562,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 131,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

