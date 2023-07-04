2,727 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares worth $36,042,983. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

