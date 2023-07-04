PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Stone Point Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 52.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo stock opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.13. The stock has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

