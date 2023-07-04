Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 26 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

Shares of ORLY opened at $947.08 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $626.44 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $926.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $866.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

