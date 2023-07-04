The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

