WT Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WT Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.42 and a 200 day moving average of $224.16.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

