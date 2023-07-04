The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $68,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.