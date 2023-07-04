DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 21,187 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,009,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $39,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

VZ opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

