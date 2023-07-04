Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

